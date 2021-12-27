PLYMOUTH, NH — The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University (MAPS, PSU) hosted its 5th annual Teddy Bear Toss event benefiting patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). The event took place during the men’s ice hockey game against Wesleyan University on Dec. 10, at PSU’s Hanaway Ice Rink.
Attendees were invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game to be tossed onto the ice when PSU scored its first goal. Teddy bears were also available for purchase at the game, with all proceeds from the sales donated to CHaD. The Panthers’ first goal came midway through the first period on a shot from freshman Ethan Stuckless, prompting the crowd of 655 to shower the ice with nearly 1,300 stuffed animals of all sizes and colors.
Ten-year-old Elliot Perry, of Bedford, N.H., a CHaD ambassador and patient who spent 121 days in CHaD’s neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely, was the guest of honor and performed the ceremonial puck drop. Elliot also sat on the bench with PSU’s ice hockey team during warmups, visited the team’s locker room and received a signed varsity jersey.
“I am so grateful to PSU and to MAPS for their continued support of the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock,” said Elliot. “All of the stuff animals donated at the toss will help CHaD kids, like me, feel comforted during visits to the hospital. It’s an honor to be invited to events like this and to help toss some teddy bears that will make so many kids happy.”
Prior to the start of the game, Elliot was honored in a private ceremony at the Savage Welcome Center overlooking the Hanaway Ice Rink. Ceremony guests included his parents, Carrie and BJ Perry, Donald Birx Ph.D. (PSU president), PSU nursing students and pediatric program leaders from CHaD.
PSU’s Teddy Bear Toss is the largest event of its kind to collect stuffed animals for pediatric patients at CHaD. The previous four events have resulted in the donation of more than 6,500 stuffed animals. This year’s event collected 1,298 stuffed animals, and proceeds from the sale of teddy bears and other items totaled almost $800.00, which will also be donated to CHaD.
“This was our most successful Teddy Bear Toss to date,” said Brad Allen Ph.D., director of PSU Business Faculty and faculty advisor for MAPS. “The quality, variety and number of stuffed animals was tremendous – all but a few are brand new and will bring comfort and smiles to children at CHaD. Kudos to MAPS and to the men’s and women’s hockey teams who handled the donations carefully as they collected them from the ice. I am very proud of all the students who pitched-in to make this such a wonderful event.”
Of the 1,298 stuffed animals collected, only eight had no tags on them. These will be donated to a local non-medical non-profit organization.
For more information, visit www.plymouth.edu.
