PSU’s TIGER Program Teaches Positivity

STARK, NH — Plymouth State University’s Theatre Integrating Guidance, Education and Responsibility (TIGER) program provides engaging, high-quality, interactive performances and workshops centered around positive school climate, bullying prevention, resilience, pro-social behavior, and substance misuse education that empower students and adults to make positive changes in their school communities (https://campus.plymouth.edu/tiger/).
Stark Village School has chosen the “Choose Love” theater production as it teaches children that when they show courage, practice gratitude, forgive and have compassion they are in fact choosing love. The Choose Love curriculum is currently being taught in Stark’s Guidance classroom.
Principal Kate Landry said, “TIGER’s performance was interactive, high energy and engaging for all of our students and we will continue to practice Choosing Love in our decisions here at SVS.”
