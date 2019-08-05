Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. Littleton High School accepted All Saints Episcopal Church’s sponsorship of LHS students to take part earlier this spring in six Toastmaster public speaking sessions. This inaugural opportunity provided by community partners for the middle and high school students is one LHS hopes to foster in the future. Participating in the sessions were: from left, Dayna Flumerfelt (Toastmaster); students Claire Hennessey, Jamielee Lamarre, Madeline Carbonneau and Austin Hastings; Rick Stinehour (teacher liaison); and Jill Kimball (Toastmaster).
