PUMPKINS FOR HEAD START

Littleton Area Head Start recently received a donation of pumpkins from Porfido’s Market and Deli. Accepting the donations are: seated in front from left, Matthan Valentin, Alyvia Jones and Mark Valentin; middle row, Amberly Garland, Bryson Tabb, Thalia Acosta and Joseph Flores; back row, Ally MacDonald (teacher), Alyson Brown (teacher) and Tara Thomas (teacher). Head Start is a federally funded preschool program for income eligible families with children aged 3 to 5. For more information about the organization or to complete an application, call (603) 444-6022 to schedule an appointment. (Courtesy Photo)

