Quinn Lacasse, of Hardwick, earned a Doctor of Pharmacy in May 2020 from the University of Connecticut (UConn). Quinn was also named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at UConn. Students named to the dean’s list have earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points.
