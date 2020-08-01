Quinn Lacasse, of Hardwick, earned a Doctor of Pharmacy in May 2020 from the University of Connecticut (UConn). Quinn was also named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at UConn. Students named to the dean’s list have earned at least 3.0 times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the Registrar, and were registered for at least 12 credits calculable for grade points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.