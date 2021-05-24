Rachael Savoie, of Lyndonville, graduated May 22, 2021, from SUNY (State University of New York) Potsdam, earning a bachelor of science degree in Geology, with magna cum laude honors. The Class of 2021 had a series of three livestreamed socially-distanced ceremonies, including special recognition of “virtual” graduates joining the celebration from afar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.