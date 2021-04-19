Rachael Savoie, of Lyndon Center, was selected as the recipient of a Kilmer Undergraduate Research Apprenticeship at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, N.Y. The selective program provides funding and support for students to complete research projects while working closely with faculty mentors.
Savoie, who is majoring in Geology, worked with faculty mentors Page Quinton and Michael Rygel on their project, titled “Testing the Marine Influence at Joggins, Nova Scotia.” The Kilmer Fund was established at SUNY Potsdam by an anonymous donor to honor Dr. Frederick Barnett Kilmer, a physician and analytical chemist, who was the director of Scientific Affairs for the Johnson & Johnson Company from 1889 to 1934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.