Raymond Lemrise Accepted Into NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Raymond Lemrise was recently accepted into the Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Raymond is a sophomore at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans where his favorite subjects are Math and French. Raymond prides himself on achieving straight A’s and having near perfect attendance. He has big dreams to become an orthopedic surgeon one day, but is also really interested in potentially becoming a lawyer. He is really hoping to be able to continue his education at Dartmouth College, following in the footsteps of his uncle.
This upcoming year Raymond hopes to join the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Outside of school, Raymond loves to spend time with friends and family and explore outdoors hiking, skiing and being at the beach. Raymond is very excited to join Upward Bound where he will be afforded the opportunity to explore, expand upon, and achieve his very ambitious goals.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802)-626-5000.
