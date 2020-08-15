The following is the re-opening plans for the White Mountains Regional School District, as voted on and approved during a recent WMRSD Special Board Meeting — the 2020-2021 Return to School Plan.
The timeline for return is as follows:
• Sept. 1-4th: arrangements for Chromebook delivery for all students.
• Sept. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10: Staff in-service and reopening training and preparations. This includes three additional days granted by the NHDOE for COVID related training and School Board approval.
• Sept. 11 (first student calendar day) and Sept. 14-18th: On-line Social Emotional Learning/Community Building for all students and staff, and/or family contact. This period is considered a “soft opening,” where students and staff transition into a hybrid approach. Student orientation to COVID-19 protocols, school transitions, procedures, school routines, technology use, etc. Staff will make contact with every family and every student during this time period.
Principals have designated days for in-school orientations for all grades. This information will be sent to families and staff directly to students from the child’s principal. For example, all seniors will report to the high school on Sept. 14; all juniors on Sept. 15; all sophomores on Sept. 17; and freshmen on Sept. 18. The elementary schools have a schedule for grade span orientations as well.
Sept. 21: Students enter buildings at approximately 50 percent capacity. All grades, with the exception of Grades 1-4, will have a hybrid model with 2 days of in-person instruction and 2 days of online instruction and a flex day. Social distancing will be 6 feet in all classrooms, with a reduced class size appropriate to each room’s square footage.
A participation survey available for parents to inform the school if they want their child to participate on-line only or if they plan to have their child participate in a hybrid model. The District will offer 100 percent online learning, as well as the hybrid model. It is very important that parents complete the survey promptly so plans can be made for the most effective and efficient model for all students and staff in a timely fashion.
Parents will be receiving a lot of information over the next couple of weeks as the specifics of the plan are worked out. This will include a survey regarding transportation preference, health protocols, which cohort their child will be assigned, school meals, etc.
