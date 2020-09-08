REACHING 1000 BOOKS GOAL

Bella Claire Olivier, and her parents Karen and Dan Olivier, have completed the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster, N.H. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open. For more information, call the library at Weeks Memorial Library at (603) 788-3352, or visit the website, weekslib.org. (Courtesy Photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- From heat to snow: Rocky Mountains see 60-degree plunge
- The Effects of Hyper-masculinity - Robert O’Connor
- Arsonist in Chief - Stephanie Churchill
- Global Warming Solutions Act - Steven Isham
- Dr. Sharon Howell: It is a Powerful Fact
- John Goodrich: Big Win At The Ballfields
- Editorial: #BuyLocalVermont
- Tom Evslin: Labor Day Reflections On Minimum Wage
- Fresh Voice in Politics - Max Demaine
- Voting for Character - Ambassador (Ret.) David M. Robinson
- Lauren Holt Completes AmeriCorps Service; Begins Senior Year At Castleton
- Madeline Chaffee - Obituary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.