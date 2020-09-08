REACHING 1000 BOOKS GOAL

Bella Claire Olivier, and her parents Karen and Dan Olivier, have completed the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster, N.H. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open. For more information, call the library at Weeks Memorial Library at (603) 788-3352, or visit the website, weekslib.org. (Courtesy Photo)

