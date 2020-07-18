BARTON – Rebecca Doucet, of Barton, will enter her senior year at Middlebury College in the fall. As a teenager, she attended Lake Region Union High School where she took the hardest classes available to her and worked hard to prepare for her future. She was also a scholar of the Lyndon TRIO Upward Bound program hosted at Northern Vermont University–Lyndon, where she lived residentially during the summer, took academic classes and SAT prep, served in her community, connected with other scholars from northern Vermont and New Hampshire, and engaged in a number of social and culturally activities that really helped define her educational and career goals and prepare her for post–secondary education.
Rebecca currently studies Neuroscience at Middlebury College where she has earned being named to the dean’s list and College Scholar Honors for maintaining a high overall grade point average for all three years. This past semester she completed an independent study where she was in charge of conducting original research exploring the relationship between childhood trauma and brain reactivity to negative images during an EEG test. She is currently working fulltime at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center as an intern with the Stroke Team. This involves everything from shadowing, calling patients, conducting surveys, logging patient data for quality improvements, and working on a project aimed at improving the documentation and quality of stroke patient education.
Rebecca said that, “[this internship] is helping me work towards my goals and reinforce my interest in the healthcare field.” Last year Rebecca also earned the BOLD Women’s Leadership Network scholarship, a prestigious award given to juniors who identify as women and have demonstrated strong leadership skills and academic ability.
Apart from all of the outstanding work she has been doing at Middlebury and with DHMC, Rebecca has also returned to her TRIO roots and was the youngest tutor counselor in the history of the Lyndon Upward Bound program, serving as an AmeriCorps Member for the six-week residential summer program. For the past four summers she has mentored close to 150 first-generation, moderate income and college bound high school students, taught elective classes such as Yoga and Anatomy & Physiology, facilitated social and cultural activities and trips, including two weekend trips to Salem, Mass., and assisted with administrative duties. Rebecca is the definition of a true TRIO Upward Bound scholar and has worked hard to achieve all of her educational goals.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. Upward Bound students come from eight participating high schools, and are committed to achieving their postsecondary dreams. For more information contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802) 626-5000.
