A record-breaking turnout highlighted last weekend’s 11th annual Eli Goss Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament held at Seymour Lake in Charleston, and on Lake Memphremagog. The event is a fundraiser for college scholarships awarded to students at United Christian Academy and North Country Union High School, both schools located in Newport.
“Within the first three hours of registration we saw as many people register as we have had in total, in tournaments past!” said Stephanie Goss, one of the organizers of the two-day tournament. “At the close of registration we had 176 men, women and children in the competition, including more youth than ever before.”
Optimal weather conditions for ice fishing, plenty of sun and low wind, allowed for everyone to fully enjoy the event. Side-by-sides, four wheelers and snowmobiles cris-crossed the lake all day, and ice augers ran all night. “Several residents commented that they had not seen so much activity on Seymour Lake in a long time,” Goss noted.
One of the notable things about the event is providing free food to participants. “This year we handed out 80 breakfast sandwiches, pizzas and hot soups both days. Our outdoor awards ceremony on Seymour Lake included free hot lunch, a silent auction, prize raffle and 50/50 raffle.
Young and old, from age 3 to 63, participated in the family tournament games which included the Two Man Sled Pull and six heats of the Tip Up Run.
Lots of laughs and good times were had by all,” Goss said. “Tournament hooded sweatshirt sales contribute a large amount to scholarships and we were able to sell all of our Eli hoodies within two days following the event!
“All of our combined efforts throughout the tournament resulted in just over $16,000 raised for the Eli Fund. This allows us to once again increase our scholarship value and assures necessary start up costs for next year’s event!” she added. “We really were not sure what to expect as we planned this year’s event because of the challenges we are all facing at this time. But the community showed up in a big way, and participation, sponsorship and generous donations allow us to continue Eli’s legacy of kindness yet another year!”
The tournament memorializes the giving character of Eli Goss, who was a senior at United Christian Academy when he passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Sept. 17, 2010 on the Gore Road in Morgan, Vt.
“Eli is remembered for his many friendships that built a bridge between the two area schools and helped to break down social barriers between rivaling schools,” Stephanie said. Originally created by the giving hearts of NCUHS students who raised scholarship money for Eli Goss’ graduating class of 2011, the Eli fund now helps graduates at both schools, upon the request of Eli’s mother in 2012.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
SEYMOUR LAKE:
ADULTS: first place, Adam Pothier, 4 lb. 7 oz. 23-inch Salmon; second place, Landon Morin, 3 lb. 11 oz. 21-inch Salmon; third place, Dave Revoir, 3 lb. 10 oz. 22-inch Laker.
YOUTH: first place, Parish Wiekel, 4 lb. 12 oz. 25-inch Laker; second place, Emma Pothier, 2 lbm 12 oz. 21 1/2 -inch Laker; third place, Berkley Etheze, 2 lb. 6 oz. 21-inch Laker.
LAKE MEMPHREMAGOG
ADULT: first place, Chris Vinal, 11 lb. 12 oz. 32-inch Laker; second place, Grayden McCormick, 8 lbm 11 oz. 28 1/4 -inch Laker; third place, Cris Buckles, 8 lb. 7 oz. 29 1/4 -inch Laker.
YOUTH: first place, Blaine Vinal, 8 lb. 3 oz. 30-inch Laker; second place, Emmet Stafford, 6 lb. 10 oz. 27-inch Laker; third place, Noah Shover, 6 lb. 26 1/2 -inch Laker.
PIKE: first place, Nakai Cusson, 20 lb. 42 3/4 -inch Pike; second place, Darrel Buprey, 15 lb. 3 oz. 40 1/2 -inch Pike.
