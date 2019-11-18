RED RIBBON WEEK

Students and staff celebrated Red Ribbon Week recently, which included the entire school participating in forming the shape of a heart on the school’s playing field. As the nation’s largest and oldest drug prevention campaign, Red Ribbon Week® reaches over 80 million people each year throughout the United States. The 2019 National Red Ribbon Week theme is: Send a Message. Stay Drug Free. The National Family Partnership, promoters of Red Ribbon Week in schools, is a leader in drug prevention education and advocacy. It’s mission is to lead and support the nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy, drug free youth.

