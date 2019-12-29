Registration is open for project management courses in January and February 2020 offered by Northern Vermont University to help professionals in any field stay competitive in their careers amid ongoing workplace change.

The Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) course, Jan. 11-Feb. 1, will prepare students to take the CAPM exam offered by the international Project Management Institute. The Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Exam course, Feb. 8-29, will prepare students to take the institute’s PMP exam.

