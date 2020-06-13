Rensselaer Medal Recipient

Ernest Lillicrap, a 2021 senior at United Christian Academy in Newport, has been awarded the Rensselaer Medal from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. For more than 100 years, RPI has awarded exemplary high school students the Rensselaer Medal for their achievement in mathematics and science. This merit scholarship has the value of $120,000 and is guaranteed for four years for each medalist. Ernest is planning his future studies in Biomedical Engineering.
