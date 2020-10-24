For more than 100 years, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in Troy, N.Y., in conjunction with high schools around the world, has awarded the Rensselaer Medal and Scholarship to promising high school students who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. The merit scholarship, with a value of $30,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years. United Christian Academy, in Newport, has announced that one of their students, Ernest Lillicrap is a 2020 Rensselaer Medal winner. Ernest is shown below with Jill Czelusta, a science teacher at UCA, who had the privilege of nominating him. (Courtesy Photos)
