Rev. John Genco Recognized By UCA For 25 Years Of Service To School

NEWPORT — During United Christian Academy’s annual meeting in October, the Rev. John Genco was recognized for his 25 years of service to UCA as he retired from the Board of Directors. The UCA Board presented him with a plaque of appreciation that will be displayed at the school.
A photo of Rev. Genco capturing the purchase of the current building (formerly the Lakeview School and Newport High School) and the following words are on the plaque: “In recognition of your distinguished service to God’s work at United Christian Academy as co-founder, shepherd, overseer, board member, cheerleader, wise counselor and faithful servant … Soli Deo Gloria!” Rev. Genco and his wife Ruth were in attendance with the members of the UCA Board. Others were able to join the meeting remotely.
Rev. Genco was previously honored by the UCA Board at the Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ fundraising event on Sept. 26. This annual contest spearheaded by Rev. Genco and Ron Stevens has become a fall favorite for many area marksmen, and is an important fundraiser for the school. Many were in attendance on that fall Saturday and were able to thank Rev. Genco personally for his years of service.
Through the vision for a Christian high school in the Northeast Kingdom, 14 congregations and their clergy began planning for the school which would be uniquely “united” — many students of different church backgrounds, both Roman Catholic and Protestant. The school was founded on Christian principles, and in the words of Rev. Genco at the Opening Dedication, it is to be a place “where students can pray.” United Christian Academy opened its doors to students Aug. 30, 1995, with 49 students attending grades 7-12. Initially the school met at Derby Community Church (United Church of Derby), until the move to Lakeview School later that same school year on Nov. 28, 1995. Five years later, UCA became a K-12 educational institution.
UCA’s motto reflects the school’s purpose — “Glorifying God through Academic excellence, Biblical values, and Christian unity.” Today the school continues to offer excellent academic preparation to students in a distinctly Christian environment.
With gratitude, the United Christian Academy community recognizes the dedication and investment of the Gencos in the ongoing ministries of the school from inception and throughout the last 25 years.
UCA is currently enrolling full and part-time students in grades K-5 and 9-12. Financial aid is available. Call (802) 334-3112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.