Riverside Bids Farewell To Longtime Elementary Teacher, Alice Lee

LYNDONVILLE – After 20 years of teaching elementary classes at The Riverside School, Alice Lee is going to retire. “Allee” (as she’s known to students and friends) came to Riverside in 2003 at a time of transition for the school and she, along with five other teachers who came on board at that time, was integral in rebuilding the school into what it has become today.
Assistant Head of School and longtime colleague, Nelia Rath said, “as the school grew through last twenty years, Allee has been a consummate advocate for the developmental needs of our youngest students and brought a wonderful array of creative abilities into her curriculum.”
Head of School Roy Starling added, “Allee is a natural artist and she makes such wonderful use of that gift — each year she created an integrated unit which turned the classroom into a rainforest, replete with large Papier-mache models of large animals like pythons, leopards, or eagles.”
Allee’s classroom, no matter what grade she’s teaching, is known to be a very organized space, with equal focus on literacy, mathematics, science and social understanding. Her quiet and clear tone leads students to engage with trust and responsibility. Tools for learning and examples of student work fill the walls. Former students often return to her space to talk and get hugs.
Allee started her career as the sole teacher for the one-room school in Guildhall in the early 80’s, teaching grades K-6 at the same time. In addition to her years in the classroom, she has also worked in childcare, as a Title 1 coordinator, and at Umbrella as a childcare resource specialist. She has also been involved with the North Danville Baptist Church as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the choir. She is perhaps most proud of raising three boys (Benjamin, Matthew and Geoffrey) who became Eagle Scouts.
“Riverside came along in my life when I was looking to make a change, and it was the perfect place to bring passion and creativity. The students and their families were highly motivated to learn in less traditional ways, and we practiced community service on and off campus, traveled to places outside of our rural community, built a cross-aged community, and counted on the heavy participation of our families to make it all work. I am going to miss teaching at Riverside very much, but I’ll still be around; I hope to volunteer a bit, support my granddaughter who is a student here at the school, and come and watch each of my students here cross the driveway in early June collecting their hugs on their graduation day.”
Allee plan to travel after her retirement. The school will be giving her a special recognition at this year’s graduation.
