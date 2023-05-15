Riverside Bids Farewell To Longtime Elementary Teacher, Alice Lee
Alice Lee works with second graders, Max Royer and Henry Early at the reading table at Riverside School. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE – After 20 years of teaching elementary classes at The Riverside School, Alice Lee is going to retire. “Allee” (as she’s known to students and friends) came to Riverside in 2003 at a time of transition for the school and she, along with five other teachers who came on board at that time, was integral in rebuilding the school into what it has become today.

Assistant Head of School and longtime colleague, Nelia Rath said, “as the school grew through last twenty years, Allee has been a consummate advocate for the developmental needs of our youngest students and brought a wonderful array of creative abilities into her curriculum.”

