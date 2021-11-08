Riverside Latin Club Compete In Longhorn Certamen

LYNDONVILLE — Students from The Riverside School competed in the Longhorn certamen, hosted by the University of Texas, on Oct. 23. A certamen is an academic competition that asks teams about mythology, Roman history, the Latin Language, and other topics from the Classical world. The Riverside Latin club often meets after school, at study halls, or during lunch to prepare for these events with Latin Teacher Nathan Gair and Head of School/Latin Teacher Roy Starling. The Longhorn Certamen was a virtual event hosted by the University of Texas and attended by many of the best high schools in the country.
Starling said, “I told the kids before the event started that not only are we a tiny school, we are middle schoolers at a high school event. Most of the other students at this event are from huge schools in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and points in between. I knew we’d been working hard and learning a lot, but I wasn’t sure how that would stack up at a national event like this. Win, lose, or draw, I knew the kids would learn a lot from this experience”
The Riverside team did very well in the event, outscoring their opponents 185-10 in the first round and finishing the opening rounds in third place overall, which earned them a spot in the semi-finals. The semi-final round was a close affair, but in the end eventual winners Harriton High school from Bryn Mawr, Pa. edged out the Riversiders, who were ecstatic to have done so well in their first certamen of the year.
Eighth-grader and team captain Sam Keith said, “It was a really cool experience to compete against teams from all over the country. I think we all learned a lot from the experience and we’re looking forward to the next one.”
Up next for the Riversiders is another national event at Yale in November. The Latin club is eagerly awaiting a time when they can resume in-person travel to these kinds of events, which have become a staple of Riverside’s Latin program.
