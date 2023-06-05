Riverside School Announces Latin & Mythology Achievers

Students at the Riverside School in Lyndonville celebrate their recent successes on the National Latin and Mythology exams, which included a perfect paper by Ignacio Montague. Earning these honors are: front row from left, Sawyer Daffinrud, Julian Garvin, Maya Holderby, Kellan Bristol, Ignacio Montague, Conall Kennedy, Zora Kane-Thornquist, Lila Mackenzie and Earnest Hyde. Back row, Head of School Roy Starling, Jay Spence, Moxie Stahler, Leo Kantrowitz, Isabel Magnus, Phoebe Donn, Kingston Newell and Nathan Gair. Savannah Loder was also recognized for the achievement. (Courtesy photo)
