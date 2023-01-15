Riverside School Bids Farewell To Iconic Teacher — Peter Sahlin
Riverside Middle School English Teacher Peter Sahlin leads a discussion about "Lord of the Flies" with eighth-grade students in his unique and historic classroom.

LYNDONVILLE – After 20 years of teaching at Riverside School, long-time middle school English teacher, Peter Sahlin is moving on to a new chapter in his career. Peter came to Riverside as a substitute teacher and took over the full-time English position in the fall of 2003. That year marked a time of transition for Riverside, and Peter, along with a small group of new teachers helped shepherd Riverside into its current position by focusing on rebuilding Riverside in the image of the school’s long history of passionate teachers and students, academic rigor, and strong sense of community.

Former long-time Head of School Laurie Boswell reflected, “I always admired and appreciated Peter’s ability to connect with students in various contexts and in a genuine manner. Students valued his advice and respected his admonishments, trusting he cared deeply for their well-being. As eighth-grade advisor, Peter helped students adapt to their role as school leaders, navigate the social-emotional challenges of middle school, and transition to schools far larger than Riverside. The success of Riverside alumni in their ability to speak up, engage with others, and support their peers is in part connected to those indelible conversations around the Harkness table in the granary.”

