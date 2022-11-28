Riverside School Latin Students Compete At Yale Certamen

Riverside School's Latin team students and teachers pose in front of the Yale Library: front, Maya Franson; middle row from left, Kellan Bristol, Gabe Adams, Ignacio Montague and Conall Kennedy; back row, Caroline Thompson, Julian Garvin, Sawyer Daffinrud, Celia Faherty, Head of School Roy Starling and Zora Kane-Tornquist. Also attending the event was Latin teacher Nathan Gair. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE – Nine students from Riverside School’s Latin Club competed in the annual Yale Invitational Certamen on Nov. 12. A certamen is a quiz-bowl style academic competition for students in Latin. Questions range from Latin grammar and vocabulary, to mythology and Roman history. Typically schools form teams of four students who divide the main study areas between them and meet regularly to practice quizzing each other and answering questions. Points are awarded for speed and accuracy.
This year’s tournament saw 52 teams from high schools around the country, including some of the most prestigious prep schools in New England and New York. The teams play in divisions according to their level of Latin and size of school.
Riverside entered two teams in the novice division this year. Riverside’s “B” team won one round, and Riverside’s “A” team scored enough points in their two victories to finish second overall in their division, one spot shy of the semifinals.
After the tournament, students and chaperones had lunch in New Haven, Conn., toured the Yale Museum of Art, and finished the evening at Connecticut’s largest mall. The next morning, the whole group woke up before dawn to take a train into Grand Central Station for a whirlwind tour of Manhattan in New York City, that included stops at Chinatown, Columbus Park, Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, and finally Battery Park for a view of the Statue of Liberty.
Head of School and 7th-grade Latin teacher, Roy Starling said, “I love bringing middle schoolers to these events and pitting them against high schoolers from around the country. Traveling with students is one of the best parts of my job. After seeing the tremendous learning they accomplished, rewarding them with a fun experience is a great way to get kids from the Kingdom out there and introduce them to other students from around the country.”
The Riverside students confirmed the quality of the experience: sixth-grader Conall Kennedy said, “I really thought it was fun answering questions and I love the format. Plus, it was so cool to see Yale!” Seventh-grader Celia Faherty added, “I was really nervous at first, but it was great to share what we knew and meet people. I’m really proud of both teams. Bonding with the team outside of class was great.”
