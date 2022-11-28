Riverside School Latin Students Compete At Yale Certamen
Riverside School's Latin team students and teachers pose in front of the Yale Library: front, Maya Franson; middle row from left, Kellan Bristol, Gabe Adams, Ignacio Montague and Conall Kennedy; back row, Caroline Thompson, Julian Garvin, Sawyer Daffinrud, Celia Faherty, Head of School Roy Starling and Zora Kane-Tornquist. Also attending the event was Latin teacher Nathan Gair. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE – Nine students from Riverside School’s Latin Club competed in the annual Yale Invitational Certamen on Nov. 12. A certamen is a quiz-bowl style academic competition for students in Latin. Questions range from Latin grammar and vocabulary, to mythology and Roman history. Typically schools form teams of four students who divide the main study areas between them and meet regularly to practice quizzing each other and answering questions. Points are awarded for speed and accuracy.

This year’s tournament saw 52 teams from high schools around the country, including some of the most prestigious prep schools in New England and New York. The teams play in divisions according to their level of Latin and size of school.

