Riverside School’s Standardized Test Scores Increase During Pandemic

One of Riverside’s strategies for maintaining learning during the pandemic was increased outdoor spaces, and the tents have since become much appreciated extensions of the indoor classrooms. Shown above are Earth Science Teacher Joel Gilbert with some eighth-grade students. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE – Every spring, Vermont students in grades 3-8 take the Smarter Balanced (SBAC) Assessment in Math and English Language Arts, as well as the NECAP (New England Common Assessment Program) Science Assessment, which is given to grades 5 and 8. Over 60 percent of Riverside School’s students scored proficient and above on the 2020-2021 SBAC’s and NECAP’s.
“We were structured very differently during the 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic. We had classes in pods with social distancing and all students had missed in-person time during the spring shut down of 2020. Our scores for the 2020-2021 were lower than usual for Riverside, but we felt that they were quite good in light of the toll the pandemic had taken on student learning.” said Roy Starling, Head of School.
Over the two academic years of the pandemic (20-21 and 21-22), Riverside built alternative systems of support for students to manage academic challenges brought on by the pandemic. The school added reading and math interventionists, hired a special educator, and contracted with a speech and language therapist.
Another key focus was maintaining in-person instruction throughout the pandemic.
“The school chose to follow a more conservative route on COVID protocols — often exceeding state and CDC recommendations around masking, isolation and testing. The result of these extra safety precautions was that the school never had to close its doors to in-person instruction during the course of the last two school years,” said Starling. “Our protocols were challenging for families, especially families with multiple children, and it was certainly more work for the staff, but our community was committed to safety and to having their students be at school in-person.”
The school’s 72.7 percent “proficient and above” rating (averaging all categories for all grades) for the 22-23 school year were the highest aggregate scores the school has had since the 2015-2016 school year.
Starling adds “With the recent headlines of dismal test scores caused by the pandemic, we are pleased that our students were able to benefit from the many sacrifices made by the Riverside community and their commitment to safety and in-person instruction.”
