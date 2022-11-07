Riverside School’s Standardized Test Scores Increase During Pandemic
Buy Now

One of Riverside’s strategies for maintaining learning during the pandemic was increased outdoor spaces, and the tents have since become much appreciated extensions of the indoor classrooms. Shown above are Earth Science Teacher Joel Gilbert with some eighth-grade students. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE – Every spring, Vermont students in grades 3-8 take the Smarter Balanced (SBAC) Assessment in Math and English Language Arts, as well as the NECAP (New England Common Assessment Program) Science Assessment, which is given to grades 5 and 8. Over 60 percent of Riverside School’s students scored proficient and above on the 2020-2021 SBAC’s and NECAP’s.

“We were structured very differently during the 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic. We had classes in pods with social distancing and all students had missed in-person time during the spring shut down of 2020. Our scores for the 2020-2021 were lower than usual for Riverside, but we felt that they were quite good in light of the toll the pandemic had taken on student learning.” said Roy Starling, Head of School.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.