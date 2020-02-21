LYNDONVILLE — In an effort to draw awareness to the journey of Hispanic immigrants to the state of Vermont and in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Carmenza Montague, the K-5th grade Spanish teacher for The Riverside School developed a unique unit researching Hispanic immigration to Vermont.

Students evaluated “push” and “pull” factors involved in migration such as lack of freedom, cost of living, quality of life, food insecurity, and/or violence. Students learned about the racial composition of Vermont and population trends. They also interviewed several area professionals to gain insight into the work and living conditions of Hispanic immigrants in the state.

