LYNDONVILLE — The Riverside School middle school Scholars Bowl team prepared for and hosted a meet in early February. Because there is not a middle school Scholars Bowl league in northern Vermont or New Hampshire, coaches Roy Starling, Caroline Thompson and Nathan Gair reached out to schools in the region and put together a virtual meet.
Riverside’s teams practiced several times a week over the few months preceding the meet. Most competitions in Scholars Bowl focus on general academic knowledge, but since this was an introductory meet for middle schoolers, most of the questions came from pre-determined study areas. Teammates split their efforts into study areas such as U.S. Presidents, geography, geometry and graphing, earth science, and current world leaders.
Both Riverside teams did very well. The “Green” team went 3-1 and the “Blue” team went 1-2, with all three combined Riverside losses coming at the hands of the undefeated Frances Richmond Middle School team from Hanover, N.H.
“I want to congratulate our team members who are all seventh-graders: Camryn and Lydia Reimert, Riley Washington, Lennon Daffinrud, Sam Keith, Jeremiah Watson, Seda Boles and Bryn Waring. We appreciate their hard work and, more importantly, the kindness and support they showed to our guests Wednesday evening,” said coach and Head of School Roy Starling.”
Lamoille coach and Humanities Teacher Chris Bologna added, “We appreciate the flexibility and efforts of everyone involved in putting an online Scholars Bowl together. We had a great time!”
Going forward, the school may host another Scholars Bowl event later in the spring, but for now, most of the teammates are turning their attention to Latin Club, which will host an academic event for students from Vermont and New Hampshire on April 1 and is also busily preparing for next year’s Yale Invitational Certamen.
