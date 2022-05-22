Riverside School Students Obtain National Recognition In Spanish Exam

Riverside School students recently attained national recognition for their performance on the National Spanish Examinations: front row from left, Bryn Waring and Lydia Reimert; middle row, Riley Washington, Jeronimo Deyhle and Camryn Reimert; back row, Spanish Teacher Carmenza Montague and Sam Keith. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Several eighth-grade students at The Riverside School attained national recognition for their excellent performance on the National Spanish Examinations (NSE), a motivational contest to recognize student achievement and proficiency (what they know and can do) in the language.
Placing in the 89 percentile (above 89 percent of all participants nationwide) in her level and category, Camryn Reimert earned a Silver medal. Lydia Reimert and Sam Keith both received Bronze medals while scoring in the 79 and 77 percentiles respectively. Riley Washington, Bryn Waring and Jeronimo Deyhle (bilingual category), obtained Honorable mentions with results above the national average.
“Their accomplishments are well-deserved. I am highly impressed by my students’ determination and love for the language, and could not be any prouder. The level at which they perform is incredible, especially considering that for some this is only their second year taking Spanish. They are well-rounded in vocabulary, grammar, reading and listening comprehension, and have a bright future ahead of them as language learners,” said Carmenza Montague, Spanish teacher to grades K through 8 at Riverside.
The National Spanish Examinations are administered each year in grades 6 through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
