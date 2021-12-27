Riverside Student One of Top Winners In Vermont Wildlife Education Fund Student Art Competition

LYNDONVILLE — Molly Aeberhard, a seventh-grade student at Riverside School in Lyndonville, garnered 4th-place honors as one of the winners in the recently announced 2021 Vermont Wildlife Art Competition.
The purpose of the contest is to celebrate Vermont wildlife. All entries in this competition are judged on a combination of composition and overall design; technical skill; creativity, uniqueness and originality; story and overall impression; and clarity related to the theme of Vermont wildlife and wildlife habitat.
Winning entries will receive award certificates and placement in exhibition. Artwork will be professionally prepared for hanging by the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, and will be part of promotional materials and press releases.
The title of Molly’s artwork is “Secret Lives.” She explains: “We know so little of what we think we know about the natural world that we have torn away from. The different sides of the picture for me represents two different perspectives, one in the dark and one in the light.” Molly will receive an award of $250.
The judges were so impressed with the art and had a really difficult time making their final selections. They would like to encourage all the students to continue developing their artistic talents.
“We’d like to congratulate all the students for a job well done. The future of wildlife art is in good hands in Vermont. I hope many people will get to see these wonderful pieces that our talented young artists have created. I wish we could have selected more. As an artist myself, who has been involved in many art competitions, I want to tell all the students who submitted to keep at it. Just keep creating and developing your own unique art,” said Rob Mullen, one of three judges for the event, as well as a signature member of SAA (Society of Animal Artists) and director of the Wilderness River Expedition Art Fellowship.
All winning entries can be viewed at: https://www.vtwildlifecoalition.org/student-art-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.