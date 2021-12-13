Riverside Student Selected To Participate In Page Program

LYNDONVILLE — Riverside School eighth-grader Jeremiah Watson has been selected to serve as a page in the Vermont State House during the 2021-2022 legislative session. Watson lives in East Haven and has attended Riverside since first grade.
Each year, eighth-graders around the state apply to Vermont’s Sergeant at Arms for the right to deliver messages for the Senate, the House of Representatives and other legislative offices. The lengthy application process, which must be completed during the summer before the school year, involves a personal letter, gathering materials from the principal and filling out an application form. According to the legislative website, as many as 150 students regularly apply and only about 20 are chosen each year.
Jeremiah stated, “I decided to apply because I wanted to get more involved in the Vermont system of legislation. The application process took a lot of organizing: asking for letters of recommendation, gathering materials, and writing the letter all took a lot of time. I’m looking forward to meeting the representatives and maybe even the governor!”
Nelia Rath, Jeremiah’s World Issues and Current events teacher said, “I’ve rarely had a student so passionately engaged in discussing community and world events. It’s obvious in class that he spends a lot of his free time reading, thinking about, and discussing civic issues.”
Head of School Roy Starling added, “Many current legislators got their starts working as pages, and I know Jeremiah aspires to a future in politics; we are so excited for him to get the opportunity to see first-hand the ins and outs of the legislative process!”
Jeremiah has already begun the orientation process and looks forward to his 6-week session in Montpelier starting in April. If everything goes according to his plans, this will only be the first of many roles he will fill at the State House.
