Rosalind Bailey Awarded Prestigious Hollings Scholarship From NOAA

KINGSTON, RI – Rosalind Bailey, of Barnet, was one of four University of Rhode Island sophomores awarded the Ernest F. Hollings Scholarship from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the most prestigious scholarship awarded to undergraduates studying the marine sciences. Since 2005, URI students have won 33 Hollings Scholarships, at least one every year since 2009 and one of the highest totals of any institution in New England.
The award provides the students with a total of $19,000 toward tuition in their final two years of undergraduate study plus a paid summer internship at a NOAA laboratory during the summer between their junior and senior years. In addition, the scholarship provides funding to attend two NOAA conferences and attend two scholarly conferences at which they present the results of their internship research.
Rosalind, whose major is Marine Biology, along with a minor in Theater, said she has been in love with the ocean and its inhabitants since she was four-years-old and she has taken advantage of numerous marine science opportunities at URI, including joining the Shark Club, the Marine Science Society and the Society for Women in Marine Science while also participating in beach cleanups with Save the Bay.
This summer she will participate in a National Science Foundation undergraduate research program in Alabama – postponed from last summer due to the pandemic – to study the effects of eutrophication on fish populations. Next fall, she is hoping to spend the semester studying at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences.
“I’m really interested in coral reef restoration and conservation, so eventually I want to make my way to the Philippines to focus on studying the oceans near my family,” Bailey said. “I’m half Filipino and have always wanted to conserve the beautiful reefs around the islands there. “
The Hollings Scholarship program is designed to increase interest in oceanic and atmospheric science, increase support for environmental stewardship, and recruit students to public service careers at NOAA and other governmental science agencies. Students interested in applying for the Hollings are encouraged to contact Kathleen Maher in URI’s Office of National Fellowships and Academic Opportunities for guidance.
