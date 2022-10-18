Rosina Greenwood Presented Volunteer Service Award At VREA Meeting

During the Vermont Retired Educators’ Association meeting on Sept. 20, two Volunteer Service awards were presented, including one to Rosina Greenwood, of St. Johnsbury. Shown above are: from left, Kathy Joslin, president of Caledonia & Southern Essex Retired Teachers Association and chairperson for the VREA Volunteer Service Award; Dee Bort, president of VREA; Greenwood, a member of Caledonia & Southern Essex RTA; and Kathleen Jacob, a member of Rutland County Retired Educators Association. (Courtesy photo)
The Vermont Retired Educators’ Association met on Sept. 20 in Rutland, Vt. for its annual meeting. During this time, Volunteer Service awards were presented to two members nominated by their units.
Kathleen Jacob, a member of the Rutland County Retired Educators, was honored for 679 hours of volunteer hours from June 2021 through July 2022. Kathleen made 175 dresses for the Dress Around the World program; inspected, repaired and stored donated dresses; did a Kit Making workshop; supported Ukraine by sewing baby blankets; was a greeter for Sunday Mass and for Osher Lifelong Learner Series.
The second recipient of the award was Rosina Greenwood, a member of the Caledonia & Southern Essex Retired Teachers’ Association. Rosina volunteered 600 hours at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, making crocheted shawls given to patients at the hospital as comforting prayer shawls. She made shawls for 10 months and donated them to the Chaplain each month for a total of 600 volunteer hours.
Both nominees received a plaque from VREA for their service to their community. Their names are engraved on a larger plaque that will rotate between their two units.
