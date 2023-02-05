The Sacred Heart Alumni Association is again offering college scholarships to qualifying seniors at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, North Country Union High School and United Christian Academy, both in Newport, or home-schoolers who will be graduating in 2023.
To qualify, the applicant, or his or her parent or grandparent must have graduated from or attended Sacred Heart School or High School and the applicant must demonstrate financial need. The application and other requirements must be fulfilled in their entirety in order to be deemed eligible for the award.
An application form, instructions and criteria are available by contacting the Sacred Heart Alumni Association by mail at: PO Box 394, Derby Line, VT 05830, or by email at shalumninewportvt@gmail.com.
