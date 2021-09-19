Sacred Heart Scholarship Recipients
The Sacred Heart Alumni Association (SHAA) recently awarded three scholarships to local students entering college this fall: from left, Madeleine Roy, secretary of SHAA, presents the awards to recipients, Riann Fortin of Derby, and Bryce Gunn of Derby Line. Riann has entered Northern Vermont University at Lyndon and is majoring in Elementary Education. Bryce is a freshman at Norwich University in Northfield studying Civil Engineering. The Association’s third awardee is Ernest Lillicrap of Lowell, who is attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. Riann and Bryce graduated from North Country Union High School, and Ernest from United Christian Academy this past June. (Courtesy photo)

