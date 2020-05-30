The Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the Northeast Kingdom’s DAR Good Citizens for the 2019-2020 school year. Over 8,000 high school seniors nationwide earn this recognition annually. Each was one of three nominated by their school’s faculty and then elected by members of their own school’s senior class.
The winners exhibit these four qualities to an outstanding degree: Dependability (truthfulness, loyalty, punctuality); Service (cooperation, courtesy, consideration of others); Leadership (personality, self-control, ability to assume responsibility); Patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation).
This year’s recipients are: Aaron Goodwin, Danville School; Joshua Kelley, Lake Region Union High School; Elizabeth Scherer, North Country Union High School; and Leo Desrochers, St. Johnsbury Academy. Leo’s essay and scholarship entry advanced to the state level as the chapter winner. Each student received an official certificate, lapel pin, wallet card and a Sacagawea US dollar coin with commentary to signify how a teenager can impact history.
The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
Visit http://stjdecdar.org for local information on the Saint John de Crevecoeur chapter.
