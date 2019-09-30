St. Johnsbury Academy senior Sam Crankshaw, of Sheffield, has been recognized as a semifinalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Over 1.5 million juniors in 20,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). From that number, 16,000 students, approximately one percent of the total, are named as semifinalists. In the spring of 2020, the program will present $31 million through 7,600 scholarships.
