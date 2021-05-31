Samuel Swenson, of Newport, VT, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Samuel is majoring in Industrial and Innovative Design. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
