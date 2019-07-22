Sarah Piper, of St. Johnsbury, a member of the Class of 2021 at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., has been named to the college’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Former selectman gets 20-year term for child sex crimes
- Falcons open camp with questions about hiring of Durkin
- Lockdown ordered at prison after inmate stabs another inmate
- Police say woman hit police cruiser while drunk, texting
- Taliban talks key topic when Trump meets Pakistani leader
- Lawmakers suspend inquiry into motor vehicle agency
- Lawmakers pondering how to handle restaurant worker veto
- The Latest: UK says it will bolster security for shipping
- Woman charged with firing BB gun toward children
- Giants Training Camp Capsule
- Stevens and ex-colleagues took different paths in retirement
- Gov. Raimondo to skip National Governors Association meeting
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.