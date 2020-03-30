Sarah Piper, of St. Johnsbury, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. Sarah is a member of the Class of 2021. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Sarah Piper Named To Fall 2019 Dean’s List At Stonehill College
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Sleigh Expands Request For City Documents On Chief DiSanto
- Massachusetts bar exam postponed until fall; No new date set
- Littleton School District:Select, School Boards Support Bringing Back A School Resource Officer
- NH Police Authorized To Arrest Violators Of DHHS Orders
- Vermont orders 14-day isolation for those arriving in state
- New Hampshire prepares hospital overflow sites on campuses
- Michael Rousse, MD: Coronavirus
- Bullet From Gun Tucked In Pants Injures Man
- NOAA suspends Northeast fishing monitor requirement
- Rhode Island colleges to become coronavirus testing sites
- Vermont underground railroad museum director retiring
- Bridgeport arena to house patient overflow from hospitals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.