SAU 23 Welcomes New Staff Members for the 2023-2024 School Year

NORTH HAVERHILL, NH — School Administrative Unit 23 (SAU 23) has welcomed the newest staff members for the 2023-2024 academic year. With their arrival, SAU 23 looks forward to enhancing the educational experience for students across the district.
The new staff members include: Sarah Metz, Haverhill Cooperative Middle School (HCMS); James Tierney, Warren Village School (WVS); Gerri Benton (WVS); Nick Travers (HCMS); Kayleigh Ham (HCMS); Jennifer West (HCMS); Kathryn Michal (HCMS); Halladay Glade, Piermont Village School (PVS); Roxanna Zampieri (HCMS) and Woodsville High School (WHS); Kelsey Fadden (WVS); Debora Herrera, Special Education (SPED) (WHS); Laura Linabury, Woodsville Elementary School (WES); Donny Bowman (WHS); Tim Carignan and Duchess (HCMS); Alexis Scott (HCMS); Lois Ireland (PVS); Alexa Herrera (SPED/WES); Chelsea Heath (WHS); and Kathryn Kamiski (HCMS).
SAU 23’s Superintendent, Dr. Laurie Melanson, shared her excitement about the new staff members joining the district, saying, “SAU 23 is a place where every staff member plays a critical role in nurturing the growth and development of our students. We are excited to have each one of you join us in this rewarding journey. With your fresh ideas and unique perspectives, we are confident that we will continue to provide an enriching and supportive learning environment for our students. Welcome to the team, and let’s make this year one for the books!”
SAU 23 is committed to fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment where every student is given the tools and resources to succeed. The new staff members bring a range of skills and expertise that will contribute to the school district’s mission of providing exceptional education for all students. For more information about SAU 23, visit the website at https://www.sau23.org/
SAU 23 serves the New Hampshire communities of Bath, Benton, Haverhill, Piermont and Warren.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.