SAU 23 Welcomes New Staff Members for the 2023-2024 School Year
NORTH HAVERHILL, NH — School Administrative Unit 23 (SAU 23) has welcomed the newest staff members for the 2023-2024 academic year. With their arrival, SAU 23 looks forward to enhancing the educational experience for students across the district.

The new staff members include: Sarah Metz, Haverhill Cooperative Middle School (HCMS); James Tierney, Warren Village School (WVS); Gerri Benton (WVS); Nick Travers (HCMS); Kayleigh Ham (HCMS); Jennifer West (HCMS); Kathryn Michal (HCMS); Halladay Glade, Piermont Village School (PVS); Roxanna Zampieri (HCMS) and Woodsville High School (WHS); Kelsey Fadden (WVS); Debora Herrera, Special Education (SPED) (WHS); Laura Linabury, Woodsville Elementary School (WES); Donny Bowman (WHS); Tim Carignan and Duchess (HCMS); Alexis Scott (HCMS); Lois Ireland (PVS); Alexa Herrera (SPED/WES); Chelsea Heath (WHS); and Kathryn Kamiski (HCMS).

