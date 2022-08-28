SAU 58 Offering Free Backpacks

School Administrative Unit 58, representing schools in Northumberland, Stark and Stratford, N.H., has a wheelbarrow full of new backpacks for free for students in its district. Some include pencil cases and lunch boxes of all shapes and sizes. Those interested in acquiring one can stop by the SAU office or contact their school. The backpacks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but the district is working on getting more. The backpack giveaway is made possible by NEA-NH, Diana Fenton, NHED and private donors. Shown above with a wheelbarrow load of new backpacks is Pastor Daniel Gazaway, of Concord, the father of SAU 58 superintendent, Dr. Ronna HasBrouck. (Courtesy photo)

School Administrative Unit 58, representing schools in Northumberland, Stark and Stratford, N.H., has a wheelbarrow full of new backpacks for free for students in its district. Some include pencil cases and lunch boxes of all shapes and sizes. Those interested in acquiring one can stop by the SAU office or contact their school. The backpacks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but the district is working on getting more. The backpack giveaway is made possible by NEA-NH, Diana Fenton, NHED and private donors. Shown above with a wheelbarrow load of new backpacks is Pastor Daniel Gazaway, of Concord, the father of SAU 58 superintendent, Dr. Ronna HasBrouck. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.