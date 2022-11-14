According to SAU 58 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna HasBrouck,"The expertise and professional skills of SAU 58 teachers often reach beyond the walls of the classroom. Mrs. Susan Becker is no exception. Her ability to teach our students Art has been known for a very long time. However, recently she also illustrated a children's book, "Daisy & Rosebud and the Perfect Pumpkin," with author Nancy Gray." Daisy and Rosebud are two of Farmer Gray's favorite cows. They love gardening and both want to grow the perfect pumpkin to display at the County Fair. For more information, go to Amazon.com to find out "the rest of the story." Dr. HasBrouck added, "We are so fortunate to have the expertise of Mrs. Becker at the ready on behalf of our students at SAU 58. She truly demonstrates how to #roarandsoar and helps students meet proficiency in the fine arts competencies every day. We are all bursting with pride." (Courtesy photos)
According to SAU 58 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna HasBrouck,"The expertise and professional skills of SAU 58 teachers often reach beyond the walls of the classroom. Mrs. Susan Becker is no exception. Her ability to teach our students Art has been known for a very long time. However, recently she also illustrated a children's book, "Daisy & Rosebud and the Perfect Pumpkin," with author Nancy Gray." Daisy and Rosebud are two of Farmer Gray's favorite cows. They love gardening and both want to grow the perfect pumpkin to display at the County Fair. For more information, go to Amazon.com to find out "the rest of the story." Dr. HasBrouck added, "We are so fortunate to have the expertise of Mrs. Becker at the ready on behalf of our students at SAU 58. She truly demonstrates how to #roarandsoar and helps students meet proficiency in the fine arts competencies every day. We are all bursting with pride." (Courtesy photos)
According to SAU 58 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna HasBrouck,”The expertise and professional skills of SAU 58 teachers often reach beyond the walls of the classroom. Mrs. Susan Becker is no exception. Her ability to teach our students Art has been known for a very long time. However, recently she also illustrated a children’s book, “Daisy & Rosebud and the Perfect Pumpkin,” with author Nancy Gray.”
Daisy and Rosebud are two of Farmer Gray’s favorite cows. They love gardening and both want to grow the perfect pumpkin to display at the County Fair. For more information, go to Amazon.com to find out “the rest of the story.”
Dr. HasBrouck added, “We are so fortunate to have the expertise of Mrs. Becker at the ready on behalf of our students at SAU 58. She truly demonstrates how to #roarandsoar and helps students meet proficiency in the fine arts competencies every day. We are all bursting with pride.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.