SAU 58 Welcome New Teachers to 2022-2023 School Year

School Administrative Unit 58, representing schools in Northumberland, Stark and Stratford, N.H., welcomed eight new teachers (for the 2022-2023 academic year) to three of the four schools in the district on Aug 24. Teachers spent the day learning the nuts and bolts, competency philosophy, goals, technology training and leadership initiatives. The day included a Magical Mystery Tour of all three districts — which has become a tradition — and includes a trivia quest throughout the trip. SAU 58 has more opportunities that it can offer and encourages those interested in joining its team to visit sau58.org Employment Opportunities and watch the recruitment video. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Teen Wins Fair Tractor Event With 1953 Ford Restored By His Grandfather
- Prosecutors Want Alleged Middle Man In Hit Job To Remain In Prison
- VSCS Trustees Hear Tuition Approaches For VT State University
- Two Northeast Kingdom Men Die In Separate Saturday Crashes
- Barnet Select Board Seeking Park-and-Ride Grant
- St. Johnsbury Police Arrest NY Man On Warrant, Discover Cocaine
- This Week In Local History
- St. Johnsbury Police Investigating Multiple Car Break-ins
- Enjoying Caledonia County Fair
- Employee Seriously Hurt At Santa’s Village
Local Sports
- H.S. Soccer: White Mountains Edged In OT
- Men’s League Is Bigger Than Football
- Lakes Region Flag Football League Introduces ‘Girls Only’ Division
- New Coach, Young Littleton Squad Ready To Blaze Their Own Trail
- Three Rivers Ice And Recreation To Host Rink Demonstration
- NCU Football Preseason Proving Falcons Are Ready For Next Step
- Perfect Weather Conditions Culminate The 2022 Joe’s Pond Sunfish Regatta Season
- Defending Champion Hilltoppers Reload For Another Run At XC Title
- NCU To Name Soccer Field After Legendary Coach Batista
- Reece Tanguay Steps Down As Hornet Baseball Coach
Local Features
- Hilltoppers Inspired Leadership Learning Summit
- Leia Barth Awarded Prestigious Horatio Alger National Scholarship
- Area Students Named to Spring 2022 President’s and Dean’s Lists at NVU
- Clara Bartlett Presented annual Key Award at Elmira College
- Grace Phelps Named to Dean’s List for 2021-2022 at Smith College
- Madison Lefebvre is a Spring 2022 Graduate of Kent State University; also named to the Dean’s List
- Students Complete Summer Art Camp
- SAU 58 Offering Free Backpacks
- SAU 58 Welcome New Teachers to 2022-2023 School Year
- Business Watch: Papa Tirozzi Buys Riley’s Fish Shack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.