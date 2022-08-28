SAU 58 Welcome New Teachers to 2022-2023 School Year
Buy Now

School Administrative Unit 58, representing schools in Northumberland, Stark and Stratford, N.H., welcomed eight new teachers (for the 2022-2023 academic year) to three of the four schools in the district on Aug 24. Teachers spent the day learning the nuts and bolts, competency philosophy, goals, technology training and leadership initiatives. The day included a Magical Mystery Tour of all three districts — which has become a tradition — and includes a trivia quest throughout the trip. SAU 58 has more opportunities that it can offer and encourages those interested in joining its team to visit sau58.org Employment Opportunities and watch the recruitment video. (Courtesy photo)

School Administrative Unit 58, representing schools in Northumberland, Stark and Stratford, N.H., welcomed eight new teachers (for the 2022-2023 academic year) to three of the four schools in the district on Aug 24. Teachers spent the day learning the nuts and bolts, competency philosophy, goals, technology training and leadership initiatives. The day included a Magical Mystery Tour of all three districts — which has become a tradition — and includes a trivia quest throughout the trip. SAU 58 has more opportunities that it can offer and encourages those interested in joining its team to visit sau58.org Employment Opportunities and watch the recruitment video. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.