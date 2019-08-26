LITTLETON, NH — Littleton students are back for the first day of school today, Aug. 26. SAU #84 includes Lakeway Elementary School (603-444-2831), Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School (603-444-5601), Hugh Gallen Career and Technical Center (603-444-5186), and Littleton Academy (603-444-3013).
The SAU office staff are Dr. Steven L. Nilhas, superintendent; Patricia Drapeau, administrative assistant to the superintendent; Jenni Baird, Accounts Payable; Kelly Noland: director of Student Services; Corrie-Nicole Charland, District psychologist; Stephanie Emery, occupational therapist; Thomas Mangels: business administrator; with the retirement of Debby Hampson, Christine Hudson has joined the staff in Human Resources/Payroll.
2019-2020 Personnel Changes
Lakeway Elementary School (LES): Celina Heyliger, paraeducator.
Daisy Bronson Middle School (DBMS)/Littleton High School (LHS)/Academy: Brock Ingalls, athletic director/PE; Bryan Dickinson, Math teacher; Kassidy Moore, Guidance; Jacqueline Poulton, paraeducator; Carla Peacock, administrative assistant.
Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Center
The Hugh J. Gallen Career and Technical Center (CTC) is located on the Littleton High School Campus. The Career and Technical Center follows the same calendar as Littleton High School. The center offers programs in Automotive Technology, Accounting, Bike Tech, Business Education, Digital Video Production Technology, Computer Systems Technology, Building Construction Technology, Fire Science Technology, Health Science Technology, Project Lead the Way (Engineering), Manufacturing Technology, Teacher Education and Technology Education.
The curriculum of each of these programs is comprised of State-wide designed competencies. These competencies are aligned to industry standards and higher education. Most programs have articulation agreements with colleges that students can earn college credits. Students have the opportunity to earn industry recognized credentials as well in most programs.
The CTC programs are available to Littleton students, as well as students from Groveton, Lisbon, Lin-Wood, Profile and White Mountains Regional High School. For more information, contact CTC Director Alan Smith at (603) 444-5186.
Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School
The administration, faculty, and staff welcome students in grades 7 through 12. The school day begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 2:40 p.m. Throughout this school year, the schools will continue to keep students, parents, and community members informed about programs and activities through the use of the district website at http://sau84.org, PowerSchool/Unified Classroom, automated phone calls, email, newspapers and social media.
Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School
LES is set to open and welcome everyone back on Aug. 26.
Students entering kindergarten must be five years old by Oct. 1. Students entering kindergarten must be registered with the office prior to the opening of school. Parents are asked to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, social security number and proof of residence when registering.
Kindergarten hours are the same as the hours for grades 1-6. School officially starts at 8 a.m. Students are to be in their classrooms by 8 or they are tardy. Classrooms are open for students at 7:45 a.m. Students arriving prior to 7:45 should report directly to the multi purpose room. Students eating breakfast must be in the cafeteria by 7:45. Students who walk or are driven to school should not arrive prior to 7:30.
In order to maintain security in the building, a “buzzer system” is operated by the main office entrance. All parents and visitors are asked to use this entrance and to report to the office before entering the main building. In the interest of safety, during school hours all visitors will be required to sign in and wear an identification badge before entering the building. Visitors should make an appointment before visiting classrooms.
Dismissal for all bus students, grades K-6 will begin at 2:30 p.m. Walkers will leave at 2:40. Please do not enter the bus loop until all buses have left. Also, do not park in restricted areas. Parking for the public is available in the front row of the lot across from the school.
Behavior: PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports) and implementation of Social-Emotional Learning programs continue to be the LES framework for maintaining a positive learning environment. Staff, students, parents, and community members are encouraged to work together to support a positive school culture and community.
After School Program: The Town of Littleton Parks & Recreation Department will run an after-school program for students in grades K-6, every afternoon school is in session, from 2:30-5 p.m. in the cafeteria at Lakeway. For registration information, contact Chris Wilkins at the Parks & Recreation Department at (603) 444-2575.
Volunteers: We would like to offer interested parents and community members an opportunity to share your time and creative talents with our students. Consider becoming a volunteer at Lakeway. It offers several opportunities to parents, grandparents and interested community members to become involved in our school throughout the year. There are new procedures for becoming a volunteer. Contact the Lakeway office for more information.
