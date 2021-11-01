Scene of the Crime
St. Johnsbury Academy students in Jessica Angell’s Forensic Science classroom recently investigated a "crime scene" on Stowe Green. Each group set up a crime scene for their classmates to document. At each crime scene the students were required to secure, document and collect evidence. Participating CSIs (crime scene investigators) include Eliza Wheatley, Natalie Esposito and Addison Seibel. (Courtesy photo)

