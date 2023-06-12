Scholarship Honors For Former SJS Students
David Zajko, at left, is this year’s recipient of the Phil Heath Memorial Scholarship. David attended St. Johnsbury School and is a recent graduate of SJA. David will be attending Vermont State University in the fall where he will be majoring in Wildlife and Forest Conservation. Cameron McGregor, at right, is the recipient of this years St. Johnsbury Education Association Scholarship. He attended St. Johnsbury School and is a recent graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. Cameron will be attending St. Michael’s College in the fall where he will be majoring in Education.(Courtesy photo)

