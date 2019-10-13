School Nurse Brings Yoga, Mindfulness, Meditation To Lakeway Elementary

Penny Zuk McKinnon, MA, BSN, RN, RYT, is a full-time nurse at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton N.H. With the support from the school, Penny was able to participate in the Yoga Teacher Training Program at Heartspace Yoga Center in St. Johnsbury. After studying yoga, mindfulness, and meditation on her own, she realized she wanted to share it with the students at Lakeway.
Penny states, “As a school nurse, I see many students in my office with anxiety, depression, panic attacks, self-esteem issues, etc. As a yoga teacher, I feel if our students had the ability to practice yoga, mindfulness, and meditation they would be able to maneuver the many difficult paths in life that may come their way”.
Currently the class is held once a week after school, with a very positive student response.
A student wrote, “To me yoga is a place that you can go to let go of your problems. It is a place that you come to relax, it is a peaceful place. It is calming and kind to you. Yoga is a place in your mind that you can come to easily, with just a deep breath in and out. Yoga can turn anyone’s day around. If you feel stressed, just breathe.”
Penny hopes that someday yoga, mindfulness, and meditation will be a part of every student’s day in every school building.
