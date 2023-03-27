School Nurses Expand Learning
Buy Now

School nurses need to know up-to-date information when working with students, to keep them healthy, safe and ready to learn. Several local school nurses attended the Vermont State School Nurses Association (VSSNA) Spring Conference in Montpelier on March 24. The presentations included Pediatric Forensics, Child Abuse and Neglect, Suicide Awareness and Prevention, Vaping and Nicotine products, as well as many vendors offering information pertinent to nursing profession. Attending from the area are: from left, three Kingdom East school nurses — Valerie Lemieux, Sophia Hall and Barandee Peterson; and Charlotte Varney, the nurse at the St. Johnsbury School. (Courtesy photo)

School nurses need to know up-to-date information when working with students, to keep them healthy, safe and ready to learn. Several local school nurses attended the Vermont State School Nurses Association (VSSNA) Spring Conference in Montpelier on March 24. The presentations included Pediatric Forensics, Child Abuse and Neglect, Suicide Awareness and Prevention, Vaping and Nicotine products, as well as many vendors offering information pertinent to nursing profession. Attending from the area are: from left, three Kingdom East school nurses — Valerie Lemieux, Sophia Hall and Barandee Peterson; and Charlotte Varney, the nurse at the St. Johnsbury School. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.