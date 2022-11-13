School Supplies For Stark
Sally Frizzell, representing the Groveton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17, brought much appreciated school supplies to the students of Stark Village School in Stark, N.H. on Nov. 2. She is a familiar face to the students as they often join her and other members in placing flags at the grave sites of local Veterans in remembrance of Memorial Day. Stark Principal Kate Landry said, “Mrs. Frizzell graciously stayed to teach the students about the American Legion Auxiliary. She explained about the work they do to meet the needs of local Veterans and about their ambassadorship to their community. Students appreciated her willingness to answer all of their questions as they learned about some of the unsung heroes and helpers in their community.” (Courtesy photo)

