School-Wide Effort On Earth Day Brings Awareness To Plastic Waste

St. Johnsbury Public School students recognized Earth Day, April 22, with a school-wide effort — by doing a one-day collection of plastic waste from all classrooms in grades PreK-8. The collection was meant to draw awareness to the volume of plastic waste generated by the school in just one day, and it made an impression on the students.
“The plastic we picked up was really, really upsetting for me because that was just from one day. There were some bags that were completely full. It made me a little bit concerned because if you throw it in the trash it can go out to the oceans and could hurt the ocean environment and the fish could die,” and “I think the school’s amount of plastic is huge, it’s so sad how there’s so much plastic per year. I think we should start doing something better for the world.”
These were the reactions of Shakira and Chloe, sixth graders who helped with the plastic collection. Bringing an awareness to the challenges of our plastic pollution problem was the goal, but the school hopes to introduce more climate literacy into the curriculum in the future, once the restraints and time-demands of educating during the pandemic ease up.
And Heather Mulligan, the sixth-grade science teacher who coordinated the effort, was excited to report on the school-wide involvement, “It was great to see the school community come together for a common cause. It has been such a year of isolation.”
