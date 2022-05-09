SEEK Week was held April 25-29 at United Christian Academy in Newport. During this time frame, the 6- 12th-grade students have an altered class schedule, giving them an opportunity to learn about different fields/subjects/activities. SEEK stands for “Scholarly Exploration Enriching Knowledge.” Shown above, UCA students engage in some of the activities that took place during that week — Fishing, Outdoor/Physical Activities and Life Skills 101. Other subjects offered this year included JFK Assassination, Catholicism 101, How to Learn, Flight Fundamentals, Arts & Crafts, Theatre and Roadside Automotive. (Courtesy photos)

