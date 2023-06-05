Sen. Bernie Sanders Holds Youth Town Hall At Hazen Union
Sen. Bernie Sanders passes the microphone to a Hazen Union student as he fields questions from students eager to have a voice in the democratic process. (Courtesy photo)

HARDWICK – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a Youth Town Hall at Hazen Union School on May 24. Students, faculty and staff attended the event, where students were encouraged to ask questions about issues that mattered the most to them and to share their “dreams and hopes.”

Sanders said, “I represent you in Washington, D.C. What would you like me to do?”

